Riot police drag half-naked men from their Southern Highland home...

Riot police drag half-naked men from their home in meth bust as officers seize 'a number of dogs and snakes' The men were led out in handcuffs from a home in the town of Welby in the Southern Highlands at 9.10am on Thursday, according to NSW Police. The men, aged 48 and 21, were placed in police trucks by the masked riot officers and taken to Bowral Police Station for questioning.

