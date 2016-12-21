Refugee on Nauru claims treatment for severe heart problems delayed
A refugee in Nauru has told the ABC he has been unable to receive much-needed medical treatment on the island. Refugee named Yusuf who has been experiencing severe heart problems says he was told he'd go to PNG for treatment The man, who is in his 30s, has been experiencing severe heart problems for over a month and was told he would be transferred to Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea for treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref...
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|3
|Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16)
|May '16
|Sambo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC