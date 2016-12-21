Refugee on Nauru claims treatment for severe heart problems delayed

A refugee in Nauru has told the ABC he has been unable to receive much-needed medical treatment on the island. Refugee named Yusuf who has been experiencing severe heart problems says he was told he'd go to PNG for treatment The man, who is in his 30s, has been experiencing severe heart problems for over a month and was told he would be transferred to Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea for treatment.

