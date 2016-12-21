Printing money to fund PNG deficit is...

Printing money to fund PNG deficit is road to disaster

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Asopa People

SOME 18 months ago, in an article for the Development Policy Centre, I congratulated the Bank of Papua New Guinea for its constructive stance in stopping the effective printing of money to fund the government's budget deficit. I noted how this reflected positively on the independence of the bank, an independence built into its charter by former prime minister Sir Mekere Morauta and then central bank governor Sir Wilson Kamit in response to PNG's last major economic crisis in the late 1990s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec 17 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 3
News Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16) May '16 Sambo 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,264 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,958

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC