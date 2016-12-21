PNG villagers could be facing food sh...

PNG villagers could be facing food shortages as population increases

Villagers in Papua New Guinea could be facing future food shortages because of a dramatic increase in population. More than six million people in PNG rely on subsistence farming for their food, but researchers are warning they might not be able to support themselves for much longer.

Chicago, IL

