PNG boy's journey to Australia to cure rare bone disorder

2 hrs ago

Edward Kennedy uses crutches, swaggering from one leg to the next, as he walks into St Vincent's Private Hospital physiotherapy room in Melbourne for his second session since surgery to correct a rare bone disorder. He has spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia, more commonly known as dwarfism, which has caused deformities in his knees and forced him to walk with a wobble.

Chicago, IL

