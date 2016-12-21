Pacific nations secure TV rights to c...

Pacific nations secure TV rights to cricket

FIJI TV has signed up to broadcast the KFC Big Bash League live for the next two seasons . It will be an exclusive free-to-air broadcast on Fiji One, the leading free-to-air channel owned by Fiji Television Limited, Fiji's first commercial television broadcaster that was established in 1994.

Chicago, IL

