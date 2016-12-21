New Ireland, Papua New Guinea Hit By Second Strong Earthquake Measuring 6.0
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 -- A second strong earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale hit the region of New Ireland, Papua New Guinea at 7.27pm today. According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department, the earthquake was centered at 5.6 degrees south and 153.9 degrees east, which is 200km to southeast of the Arawa Sea, Papua New Guinea and 4,085 kilometres southeast of Semporna, Sabah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref...
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|3
|Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16)
|May '16
|Sambo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC