New Ireland, Papua New Guinea Hit By Second Strong Earthquake Measuring 6.0

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 -- A second strong earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale hit the region of New Ireland, Papua New Guinea at 7.27pm today. According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department, the earthquake was centered at 5.6 degrees south and 153.9 degrees east, which is 200km to southeast of the Arawa Sea, Papua New Guinea and 4,085 kilometres southeast of Semporna, Sabah.

