National Christmas festival on Thursday in Negombo

Dec 19, Colombo: The national Christmas festival this year will be held in Negombo on Thursday under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena. At a press briefing held in Colombo today, Minister of Christian Religious Affairs John Amaratunga said the state Christmas festival will be held this year under the theme of "Religious Harmony and Reconciliation".

