More FTA deals in 2017

5 hrs ago

China plans to seal free trade agreements with 40 percent of the countries and regions along the Belt and Road Initiative in 2017, officials said on Tuesday. The nation had already established FTAs or is in talks with 25 countries and regions along the route of the initiative by the end of this year, and it will accelerate the pace of FTA negotiations with Sri Lanka, Maldives and Pakistan next year.

