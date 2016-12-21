Masters program on offer
PEOPLE working in the renewable energy field now have a chance to upgrade their qualifications with the commencement of the first Masters in Renewable Energy Management program in the country. The course was also part of the Renewable Energy in the Pacific Islands; Developing Skills and Capacity project, a program the university conducted in collaboration with Spain's University of Alicante, and the University of Papua New Guinea.
