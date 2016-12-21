Management Resources Solutions' accou...

Management Resources Solutions' account audit 'more difficult than anticipated'

Due to "material issues" with the consulting contracts in Papua New Guinea and New South Wales, Australia, the company conducted a review of the operating company of the Papua New Guinea contract, MRS Guernsey, and put it into liquidation. It said that the liquidation of MRS Guernsey is part of the ongoing process of resolving legacy issues within the company, which led to the termination of the previous chief executive, Paul Morffew and the closure of the consulting business in November.

Chicago, IL

