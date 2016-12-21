Lives lived: Geraldine Dickson, 69

Nurse, educator, humanitarian, activist. Born Sept. 28, 1946, in Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask., died Aug. 10, 2016, of complications from brain cancer in Saskatoon; aged 69. Gerri's journey on this Earth took her far from her birthplace of Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask., to places such as Papua New Guinea.

Chicago, IL

