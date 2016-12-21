Lives lived: Geraldine Dickson, 69

Nurse, educator, humanitarian, activist. Born Sept. 28, 1946, in Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask., died Aug. 10, 2016, of complications from brain cancer in Saskatoon; aged 69. Gerri's journey on this Earth took her far from her birthplace of Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask., to places such as Papua New Guinea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.