K92 Signs Long Term Power Supply Agreement with PNG Power

K92 Mining Inc. is pleased to report that a Power Supply Agreement has been concluded with the state utility company of Papua New Guinea, PNG Power for the supply of power to the K92 site located in the Eastern Highlands of Papua New Guinea. The PSA is in place for an initial period of five years and is renewable for a further five years upon the agreement of both parties.

Chicago, IL

