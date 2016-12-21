Is there an honest politician? The em...

Is there an honest politician? The emergence of Espe Lamplap

Read more: Asopa People

We offer a preview of Phil Fitzpatrick's forthcoming Inspector Metau novel, 'The Case of the Good Politician', available soon as a free New Year's present on PNG Attitude. "Hopefully it will be a reminder to people to consider their vote more carefully in 2017," says Phil.

Chicago, IL

