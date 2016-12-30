'I need you guys to look after my fam...

'I need you guys to look after my family': Sudanese refugee Faysal Ishak Ahmed's final message

Faysal Ishak Ahmed carried a deep secret and a burning fear during his years in detention on Manus Island, long before he became the fourth asylum seeker to die after seeking protection in Australia and being sent to Papua New Guinea. His secret was that he left behind a wife and baby boy when he fled Sudan in 2013, having refused to be recruited by the same militias that had tortured him, killed several members of his family and raped his sister.

