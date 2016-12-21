Hearing ourselves in the clutter & ca...

Hearing ourselves in the clutter & calamity of trying times

Voice of Senemai: A Collection of Poems and Prose by Vagi Samuel Jnr, JDT Desktop Publishing, 2016, ISBN 978-1540761132, 146 pages, US$5.00 plus postage from Amazon Books . VAGI Samuel Jnr has been a regular contributor to PNG Attitude for a couple of years.

