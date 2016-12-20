Green Climate Fund grants to assist P...

Green Climate Fund grants to assist Pacific Islands countries

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Matangi Tonga

Mulit-million grants for three new projects have been approved by the Green Climate Fund for Pacific Islands, including Tonga, to assist with the impact of climate change. $22 million is for a multi-country renewable energy program with the Asian Development Bank, with a focus on Cook Islands, while support for the Federated States of Micronesia, Marshall Islands, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tonga was also approved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec 17 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 3
News Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16) May '16 Sambo 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,645 • Total comments across all topics: 277,259,695

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC