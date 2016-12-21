Dokhtar, Girl Castle

Dokhtar, Girl Castle

Dokhtar Castle or fire temple Anahita , or mountain fortress, which is also known as the old castle on the hills of the Eastern Highlands is located in the city of Kerman. Materials used in this castle is the only adobe and clay.

