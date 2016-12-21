Blood shed for the corporates - didn't we learn in Bougainville?

THE recent deployment of troops to Hela Province is reminiscent of the tragic events that unfolded nearly 30 years ago that sparked off a crisis and left more than 20,000 Papua New Guineans dead. When Bougainvilleans decried unfair treatment of landowners, pollution and lack of government concern for the people's future, the PNG government reacted by sending in police and then troops.

