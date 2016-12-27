Black Princesses skipper hints of another demonstration

The skipper of Ghana's U-20 female team Rahman Rasheda has hinted that they might have to hit the streets if they are to get their bonuses due them after participating in the FIFA U-20 World Cup earlier in the year. The protest will be in the direction of getting their per diems and other bonuses owed them after participating in the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Papua New Guinea.

