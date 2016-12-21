As 2016 ends, PNG government seeks to...

As 2016 ends, PNG government seeks to hide economic shame

IN an extraordinary step, and for the first time in Papua New Guinea's 41 years of independence, its government has refused to release the International Monetary Fund's assessment of the economy. An IMF mission visited PNG mid-2016 and the O'Neill-Dion government is clearly embarrassed by its economic performance over the year.

Chicago, IL

