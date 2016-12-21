A file picture of asylum seekers at t...

A file picture of asylum seekers at the Manus Island detention centre. Photo: EPA

A 27-year-old Sudanese male refugee died in a Brisbane hospital after being airlifted with head injuries from an Australia-funded detention center on Papua New Guinea's northern island of Manus, the Australian government said Saturday. The man, named Faysal Ishak Ahmed, reportedly collapsed and suffered a head injury on Thursday and received treatment at the detention centre's clinic.

