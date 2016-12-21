A file picture of asylum seekers at the Manus Island detention centre. Photo: EPA
A 27-year-old Sudanese male refugee died in a Brisbane hospital after being airlifted with head injuries from an Australia-funded detention center on Papua New Guinea's northern island of Manus, the Australian government said Saturday. The man, named Faysal Ishak Ahmed, reportedly collapsed and suffered a head injury on Thursday and received treatment at the detention centre's clinic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref...
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|3
|Asylum seekers to EU should be kept on islands,... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Court says Australia cannot force asylum seeker... (May '16)
|May '16
|Sambo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC