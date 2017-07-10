Panama Canal Hearing Addresses Toll S...

Panama Canal Hearing Addresses Toll Structure Changes

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: Marine News

"The modified tolls will safeguard the Canal's competitiveness, charge a fair price for the value of the route and provide a competitive service to the global shipping industry," said Panama Canal Administrator, Jorge L. Quijano. "The public hearing is a key part of the tolls modification process, which ensures all interested parties can provide feedback for consideration."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Panamanian-Swiss Billionairess Analiede Gallard... (Apr '13) Jul '16 Sheikh Abdur Razzak 3
News Cuban migrants are stuck in Central America (Mar '16) Mar '16 Truthfull 2
Panama is Pathetic Place to Retire (Or Live for... (Oct '09) Feb '15 Conchita 268
Don Winner and Steve Margaric Scamming Garmin G... (Feb '12) Jan '15 Panama-GPS 8
Ways to work from home (Jan '13) Jan '15 Susie 3
XL and Telkomsel Preparing to Face Surge Traffic (Jan '15) Jan '15 naimaurruchua 1
News Strong earthquakes rattle Central America (Dec '14) Dec '14 ideals 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. North Dakota
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,587 • Total comments across all topics: 282,389,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC