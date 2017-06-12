Panama's defection vexes Taiwanese

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen reacted angrily on Tuesday to Panama's decision to shift diplomatic ties to China, insisting that Taipei would never bow down to threats and intimidation from Beijing and was determined to uphold its sovereignty. Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela announced on television Monday evening that he was establishing diplomatic ties with China and breaking with Taiwan, saying he was "convinced this is the correct path for our country."

