Tourist Trap: How Did the "Lost Girls...

Tourist Trap: How Did the "Lost Girls" Perish in Paradise?

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: TheDailyBeast.com

Why were her cut-offs found, but not her body? A series of murders and disappearances in Panama have baffled authorities. On the ground in the jungle, we take a fresh look.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Panamanian-Swiss Billionairess Analiede Gallard... (Apr '13) Jul '16 Sheikh Abdur Razzak 3
News Cuban migrants are stuck in Central America (Mar '16) Mar '16 Truthfull 2
Panama is Pathetic Place to Retire (Or Live for... (Oct '09) Feb '15 Conchita 268
Don Winner and Steve Margaric Scamming Garmin G... (Feb '12) Jan '15 Panama-GPS 8
Ways to work from home (Jan '13) Jan '15 Susie 3
XL and Telkomsel Preparing to Face Surge Traffic (Jan '15) Jan '15 naimaurruchua 1
News Strong earthquakes rattle Central America (Dec '14) Dec '14 ideals 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,228 • Total comments across all topics: 281,733,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC