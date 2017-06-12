Prime property: Panama home offers design excellence, views
Located in an incredible mountainous area of northern Panama known for its for breathtaking views, this stunning mountainside home was completed in 2014. Listing agent Don Roper of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Anderson Properties Galveston office describes the property as a "piece of paradise."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panamanian-Swiss Billionairess Analiede Gallard... (Apr '13)
|Jul '16
|Sheikh Abdur Razzak
|3
|Cuban migrants are stuck in Central America (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Truthfull
|2
|Panama is Pathetic Place to Retire (Or Live for... (Oct '09)
|Feb '15
|Conchita
|268
|Don Winner and Steve Margaric Scamming Garmin G... (Feb '12)
|Jan '15
|Panama-GPS
|8
|Ways to work from home (Jan '13)
|Jan '15
|Susie
|3
|XL and Telkomsel Preparing to Face Surge Traffic (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|naimaurruchua
|1
|Strong earthquakes rattle Central America (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ideals
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC