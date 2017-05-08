How to get to Bear Grylls' desert isl...

How to get to Bear Grylls' desert islands

They're two of the 200 islands and islets that make up the archipelago of Las Perlas, which lies about 30 miles off the coast of Panama in Central America. Las Perlas means "the pearls" because that's what the Spanish conquistadors found in the archipelago's waters back in 16th century.

Chicago, IL

