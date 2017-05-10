Fast Ferry Contract for Incat

Fast Ferry Contract for Incat

Tuesday May 9 Read more: Marine News

Australian shipbuilder Incat has been awarded a contract for the design and construction of a large new vehicle-passenger ferry for a major European operator. The new vessel for Naviera Armas is the second vessel in Incat's new generation 109 meter high speed wave piercing catamaran range and will operate in Spanish waters when delivered in early 2019.

Chicago, IL

