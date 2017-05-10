EIA Release Short-Term Energy Outlook

Tuesday May 9 Read more: Marine News

North Sea Brent crude oil spot prices averaged $52 per barrel in April, $1/b higher than the March average and the fifth consecutive month that Brent crude oil spot prices averaged between $50/b and $55/b. EIA forecasts Brent prices to average $53/b in 2017 and $57/b in 2018.

