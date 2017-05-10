Canada's Brookfield joining group of Oi bondholders -Bloomberg
May 3 Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc is joining a group of Oi SA's bondholders being advised by Moelis & Co as the Brazilian telecommunications company restructures, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday citing sources. Brookfield, Canada's largest alternative asset manager, joined the steering committee of the group last week, Bloomberg reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panamanian-Swiss Billionairess Analiede Gallard... (Apr '13)
|Jul '16
|Sheikh Abdur Razzak
|3
|Cuban migrants are stuck in Central America (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Truthfull
|2
|Panama is Pathetic Place to Retire (Or Live for... (Oct '09)
|Feb '15
|Conchita
|268
|Don Winner and Steve Margaric Scamming Garmin G... (Feb '12)
|Jan '15
|Panama-GPS
|8
|Ways to work from home (Jan '13)
|Jan '15
|Susie
|3
|XL and Telkomsel Preparing to Face Surge Traffic (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|naimaurruchua
|1
|Strong earthquakes rattle Central America (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ideals
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC