Canada's Brookfield joining group of Oi bondholders -Bloomberg

Canada's Brookfield joining group of Oi bondholders

Wednesday May 3

May 3 Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc is joining a group of Oi SA's bondholders being advised by Moelis & Co as the Brazilian telecommunications company restructures, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday citing sources. Brookfield, Canada's largest alternative asset manager, joined the steering committee of the group last week, Bloomberg reported.

