Bible contest focuses on centrality of Jerusalem to the Jewish people

Tuesday May 2 Read more: Jerusalem Post

Picking up on the quiz theme of Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the opportunity to castigate UNESCO for approving a resolution disavowing Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem. In the annual Bible knowledge extravaganza, Sagiv Lugasi from the Ort high school in Ma'alot-Tarshiha triumphed over 15 other competitors in the International Bible Quiz in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

