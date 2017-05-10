Bible contest focuses on centrality of Jerusalem to the Jewish people
Picking up on the quiz theme of Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the opportunity to castigate UNESCO for approving a resolution disavowing Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem. In the annual Bible knowledge extravaganza, Sagiv Lugasi from the Ort high school in Ma'alot-Tarshiha triumphed over 15 other competitors in the International Bible Quiz in Jerusalem on Tuesday.
