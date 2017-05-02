Australia's growing appetite for specialty Panamanian coffee
Somewhere around 1,200 metres above sea level near the misty, green highland town of Boquete in the north of Panama, Landreth Laws leads tourists on a guided walk through coffee plantations. "When we grow coffee in the highlands we know that the temperature is low and the coffee plants have low activity and it helps them develop more flavours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panamanian-Swiss Billionairess Analiede Gallard... (Apr '13)
|Jul '16
|Sheikh Abdur Razzak
|3
|Cuban migrants are stuck in Central America (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Truthfull
|2
|Panama is Pathetic Place to Retire (Or Live for... (Oct '09)
|Feb '15
|Conchita
|268
|Don Winner and Steve Margaric Scamming Garmin G... (Feb '12)
|Jan '15
|Panama-GPS
|8
|Ways to work from home (Jan '13)
|Jan '15
|Susie
|3
|XL and Telkomsel Preparing to Face Surge Traffic (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|naimaurruchua
|1
|Strong earthquakes rattle Central America (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ideals
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC