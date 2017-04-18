Yolo Rum Lands Latin Band Legends 'Su...

Yolo Rum Lands Latin Band Legends 'Sunalo! for Yolo Rum Clear VIP Launch Party

Tuesday Apr 18

Yolo Rum is delighted to announce Sunalo! will be performing at the Yolo Rum Clear VIP Launch Party on Saturday, April 22, in Miami, Florida. The event takes place at the Miami Airport Convention Center, in the Poinciana Ballroom, from 7 to 10 p.m. "We were looking for something special to gild the lily, so to speak," says Yolo Rum founder Philip Guerin, "and we couldn't be more ecstatic to have Sunalo! help us celebrate the launch of Yolo Rum Clear."

Chicago, IL

