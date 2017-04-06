Panama's AW139 helicopters hit a flight-hour milestone

Leonardo of Italy, of which AW is a part, said the 5,000-flight-hour milestone was reached less than four years after the aircraft entered service with the country. "This milestone further reinforces the strength of the relationship between Leonardo and the Republic of Panama, as well as the high level of support provided to their fleet of government helicopters," Mauro Moretti, chief executive officer and general manager of Leonardo, said in a press release .

