H.E. Al Mansoori discusses ways to strengthen trade & economic ties with Tatarstan at sidelines of 7th Annual Investment Meeting H.E. Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Minister of Economy, held several bilateral meetings with senior officials from around the world on the sidelines of the 7th annual Investment Meeting running under the theme 'International Investment, Path to Competitiveness and Development' from April 2 to 4, 2017 at the Dubai World Trade Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.