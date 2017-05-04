Grand opening of Reddick Apartments recognizes rich history of namesake
John Watt Reddick descendants meet at the Williamson County Archives to swap stories and family memories as they learn about their heritage. Later they attended the Grand Opening of the Reddick Street Apartments named for their patriarch, the son of former slaves Mariah Bell McGavock Otey Reddick and Bolen Reddick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panamanian-Swiss Billionairess Analiede Gallard... (Apr '13)
|Jul '16
|Sheikh Abdur Razzak
|3
|Cuban migrants are stuck in Central America (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Truthfull
|2
|Panama is Pathetic Place to Retire (Or Live for... (Oct '09)
|Feb '15
|Conchita
|268
|Don Winner and Steve Margaric Scamming Garmin G... (Feb '12)
|Jan '15
|Panama-GPS
|8
|Ways to work from home (Jan '13)
|Jan '15
|Susie
|3
|XL and Telkomsel Preparing to Face Surge Traffic (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|naimaurruchua
|1
|Strong earthquakes rattle Central America (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ideals
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC