Grand opening of Reddick Apartments r...

Grand opening of Reddick Apartments recognizes rich history of namesake

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Williamson Herald

John Watt Reddick descendants meet at the Williamson County Archives to swap stories and family memories as they learn about their heritage. Later they attended the Grand Opening of the Reddick Street Apartments named for their patriarch, the son of former slaves Mariah Bell McGavock Otey Reddick and Bolen Reddick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Panamanian-Swiss Billionairess Analiede Gallard... (Apr '13) Jul '16 Sheikh Abdur Razzak 3
News Cuban migrants are stuck in Central America (Mar '16) Mar '16 Truthfull 2
Panama is Pathetic Place to Retire (Or Live for... (Oct '09) Feb '15 Conchita 268
Don Winner and Steve Margaric Scamming Garmin G... (Feb '12) Jan '15 Panama-GPS 8
Ways to work from home (Jan '13) Jan '15 Susie 3
XL and Telkomsel Preparing to Face Surge Traffic (Jan '15) Jan '15 naimaurruchua 1
News Strong earthquakes rattle Central America (Dec '14) Dec '14 ideals 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,649 • Total comments across all topics: 280,823,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC