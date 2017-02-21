MES Delivers 66,000 DWT Bulk Carrier

Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. completed and delivered a 60,000 dwt type bulk carrier M.V. "INDIGO BREEZE" at its Tamano Works on 22nd February, 2017 to ARIST MARITIME S.A., the Republic of Panama. This is the 22nd ship of our "neo60BC", the third Eco-Ship line up of our "neo series".

