Magnitude-5 Earthquake Rocks Panama Capital

A magnitude-5.0 earthquake hit the Panamanian capital on Monday, causing hundreds of people to evacuate their offices and other tall buildings, but no injuries or material damage were reported. The director of the Geosciences Institute at the University of Panama, Luis Eduardo Camacho, confirmed the magnitude of the quake, saying that it caused a "strong vibration" that was felt for about five seconds.

Chicago, IL

