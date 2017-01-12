Success with the culture of the Pacif...

Success with the culture of the Pacific spiny lobster in Panama

By Dr Bill McGraw Aquaculture and Environmental Scientist [email protected] www.newaquatechpanama.com BOQUETE, Panama -- The Pacific spiny lobster of Panama is in dire straits due to overfishing for many years without any regulation. Estimates of populations in the Bay of Chiriqu indicate numbers are dismally low and lobsters for sale are hard to find throughout the local province.

Chicago, IL

