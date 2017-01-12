Panama Certifies Japanese Scrubber System

For almost a year Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. , Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd. have been performing tests aboard an operational ship of a newly-developed "Hybrid SOx Scrubber System" for removing sulfur oxides from the exhaust gas emitted by marine diesel engines. The testing results have now verified that the system's effectiveness in curbing emissions of air pollutants complies with international regulations, and the system has been officially approved by the Republic of Panama, the country where the test ship is registered.

