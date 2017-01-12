Panama Certifies Japanese Scrubber Sy...

Panama Certifies Japanese Scrubber System

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Marine News

For almost a year Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. , Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd. have been performing tests aboard an operational ship of a newly-developed "Hybrid SOx Scrubber System" for removing sulfur oxides from the exhaust gas emitted by marine diesel engines. The testing results have now verified that the system's effectiveness in curbing emissions of air pollutants complies with international regulations, and the system has been officially approved by the Republic of Panama, the country where the test ship is registered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Panamanian-Swiss Billionairess Analiede Gallard... (Apr '13) Jul '16 Sheikh Abdur Razzak 3
News Cuban migrants are stuck in Central America (Mar '16) Mar '16 Truthfull 2
Panama is Pathetic Place to Retire (Or Live for... (Oct '09) Feb '15 Conchita 268
Don Winner and Steve Margaric Scamming Garmin G... (Feb '12) Jan '15 Panama-GPS 8
Ways to work from home (Jan '13) Jan '15 Susie 3
XL and Telkomsel Preparing to Face Surge Traffic (Jan '15) Jan '15 naimaurruchua 1
News Strong earthquakes rattle Central America (Dec '14) Dec '14 ideals 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,073 • Total comments across all topics: 277,878,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC