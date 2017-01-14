Cubans cheer end of U.S. "wet foot, dry foot" policy
Cubans welcomed on Friday a White House decision to scrap the so-called "wet foot, dry foot" U.S. immigration policy, which incited some to risk dangerous crossings into the U.S. by water. On the streets of Havana, locals talked about the new measure, which is expected to promote orderly, safe and legal migration by eliminating special treatment for Cuban citizens when they illegally landed in U.S. territory.
