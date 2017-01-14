Cubans cheer end of U.S. "wet foot, d...

Cubans cheer end of U.S. "wet foot, dry foot" policy

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Xinhuanet

Cubans welcomed on Friday a White House decision to scrap the so-called "wet foot, dry foot" U.S. immigration policy, which incited some to risk dangerous crossings into the U.S. by water. On the streets of Havana, locals talked about the new measure, which is expected to promote orderly, safe and legal migration by eliminating special treatment for Cuban citizens when they illegally landed in U.S. territory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Panamanian-Swiss Billionairess Analiede Gallard... (Apr '13) Jul '16 Sheikh Abdur Razzak 3
News Cuban migrants are stuck in Central America (Mar '16) Mar '16 Truthfull 2
Panama is Pathetic Place to Retire (Or Live for... (Oct '09) Feb '15 Conchita 268
Don Winner and Steve Margaric Scamming Garmin G... (Feb '12) Jan '15 Panama-GPS 8
Ways to work from home (Jan '13) Jan '15 Susie 3
XL and Telkomsel Preparing to Face Surge Traffic (Jan '15) Jan '15 naimaurruchua 1
News Strong earthquakes rattle Central America (Dec '14) Dec '14 ideals 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,195 • Total comments across all topics: 277,936,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC