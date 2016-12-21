SimUn BolIvar remembered
The life, legacy and inspirational thoughts of Venezuelan liberator Simon Bolivar, were discussed at a commemoration ceremony, held on Monday at the Simon Bolivar Monument, Heroes Circle, Kingston. Simon Bolivar, who died in 1830 in Santa Marta, Colombia, at the age of 47, travelled to Jamaica on May 14, 1815 and lived at the corner of Princess and Tower streets for seven months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panamanian-Swiss Billionairess Analiede Gallard... (Apr '13)
|Jul '16
|Sheikh Abdur Razzak
|3
|Cuban migrants are stuck in Central America (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Truthfull
|2
|Panama is Pathetic Place to Retire (Or Live for... (Oct '09)
|Feb '15
|Conchita
|268
|Don Winner and Steve Margaric Scamming Garmin G... (Feb '12)
|Jan '15
|Panama-GPS
|8
|Ways to work from home (Jan '13)
|Jan '15
|Susie
|3
|XL and Telkomsel Preparing to Face Surge Traffic (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|naimaurruchua
|1
|Strong earthquakes rattle Central America (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ideals
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC