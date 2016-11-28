Hurricane Otto kills 3 as it barrels ...

Hurricane Otto kills 3 as it barrels towards Central America

Monday Nov 28

As Tropical Storm Otto formed in the southwestern Caribbean north of Panama on November 21 the Global Precipitation Measurement mission or GPM core satellite analyzed the strengthening storm. While Hurricane Otto is a potential soaker capable of dropping 15-20 inches of rain to some Central American mountains, it's no threat to Florida, and that's something we can be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

Chicago, IL

