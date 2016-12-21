Commentary: Panama's official committ...

Commentary: Panama's official committee report on financial reform is a whitewash

Friday Nov 25 Read more: Caribbean News Now!

By Kenneth Rijock The long-awaited report of the Committee of Experts, engaged by the Republic of Panama to recommend reforms in the wake of the Panama Papers scandal, has been filed. It is essentially a whitewash, and fails to address these critical issues: Kenneth Rijock is a banking lawyer, turned career money launderer for ten years, turned compliance officer specialising in enhanced due diligence, and a financial crime consultant.

