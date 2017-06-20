Summit continues Hokule'a's mission

Summit continues Hokule'a's mission

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

People pack onto the Hokule'a moored on the Ala Wai Canal next to the Hawai' i Convention Center. As part of Malama Honua Fair & Summit, tours are open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Senate asks Palauans in US territories to retur... (Oct '11) Feb '15 bekngiuk 27
Dale Jenkins La De da (Jan '15) Jan '15 Steve Getz 1
Dale Jenkins - Saipan International School (Dec '14) Jan '15 Coconut Kid 2
the real life in Palau (Mar '12) Jan '15 prettysurfer 42
News Modi reaches out to Pacific nations; announces ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Roko 1
News 'Project Recover' Searches for Long-Lost World ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News 'Most Filipino workers in Palau are undocumented' (Dec '06) Sep '14 quem 143
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,997 • Total comments across all topics: 281,993,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC