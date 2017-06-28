Junior Larry Hillbroom gets 5 years probation for escaping custody
The heir to the estate of DHL co-founder, the late Larry Hillbroom, is sentenced to five years supervised probation in the Republic of Palau. Court documents filed in the District Court of the Northern Mariana Islands state that Junior Larry Hillbroom pleaded guilty to escape in the second degree.
