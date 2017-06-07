At first UN Ocean Conference, island nations plead for help
For small island countries, the ocean can be an imposing and valuable friend, but increasingly, because of climate change, pollution and overfishing, humans have transformed the gigantic oceans of the planet into rising, junk-filled threats. This week the United Nations is hosting its first large-scale conference devoted to protecting and saving the oceans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate asks Palauans in US territories to retur... (Oct '11)
|Feb '15
|bekngiuk
|27
|Dale Jenkins La De da (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Steve Getz
|1
|Dale Jenkins - Saipan International School (Dec '14)
|Jan '15
|Coconut Kid
|2
|the real life in Palau (Mar '12)
|Jan '15
|prettysurfer
|42
|Modi reaches out to Pacific nations; announces ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Roko
|1
|'Project Recover' Searches for Long-Lost World ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|'Most Filipino workers in Palau are undocumented' (Dec '06)
|Sep '14
|quem
|143
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC