NEC begins construction of 3 subsea cables in Micronesia

Wednesday May 10 Read more: Converge! Network Digest

NEC, in partnership with Belau Submarine Cable and the government of the Federated States of Micronesia , announced it has commenced construction of three submarine cable links that will connect the islands of Palau, Yap and Chuuk in the western Pacific Ocean to the global network. BSCC, supported by a loan from the Asian Development Bank , has signed a supply contract with NEC to build the spur to Palau, while FSM, backed by a grant from the World Bank , has signed a supply contract with NEC to construct the spur to Yap, and recently signed an additional agreement for the extension from Pohnpei to Chuuk.

