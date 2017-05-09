Globe, BSCC sign interconnection agreement
GLOBE Telecom and Belau Submarine Cable Corp. signed an agreement that would allow a submarine fiber optic cable spur currently under construction from the Republic of Palau to interconnect with the Southeast Asia-United States cable for onward transport to Guam. Globe was represented by its president and CEO Ernest Cu while George Rechucher, chairman of BSCC, signed on behalf of the company.
