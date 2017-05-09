Globe, BSCC sign interconnection agre...

Globe, BSCC sign interconnection agreement

6 hrs ago

GLOBE Telecom and Belau Submarine Cable Corp. signed an agreement that would allow a submarine fiber optic cable spur currently under construction from the Republic of Palau to interconnect with the Southeast Asia-United States cable for onward transport to Guam. Globe was represented by its president and CEO Ernest Cu while George Rechucher, chairman of BSCC, signed on behalf of the company.

Chicago, IL

