Globe, BSCC sign interconnection agreement

GLOBE Telecom and Belau Submarine Cable Corp. signed an agreement that would allow a submarine fiber optic cable spur currently under construction from the Republic of Palau to interconnect with the Southeast Asia-United States cable for onward transport to Guam. Globe was represented by its president and CEO Ernest Cu while George Rechucher, chairman of BSCC, signed on behalf of the company.

