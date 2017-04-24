US should rethink costly migrant aid ...

US should rethink costly migrant aid in the West Pacific

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: The Hill

The Compact of Free Association provides special privileges and benefits to the people of Micronesia in exchange for access by the United States military to the Marshall Islands, the Republic of Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia. The deal includes the U.S. sending about $230 million in foreign aid every year to help the approximately 200,000 people of the Western Pacific region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Senate asks Palauans in US territories to retur... (Oct '11) Feb '15 bekngiuk 27
Dale Jenkins La De da (Jan '15) Jan '15 Steve Getz 1
Dale Jenkins - Saipan International School (Dec '14) Jan '15 Coconut Kid 2
the real life in Palau (Mar '12) Jan '15 prettysurfer 42
News Modi reaches out to Pacific nations; announces ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Roko 1
News 'Project Recover' Searches for Long-Lost World ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News 'Most Filipino workers in Palau are undocumented' (Dec '06) Sep '14 quem 143
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,581 • Total comments across all topics: 280,669,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC